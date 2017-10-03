Video

DUP Leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill have clashed over the issue of Northern Ireland's identity and its future role in Europe.

Mrs O'Neill said "the North isn't British" when asked at the Conservative Party conference if an Irish language act would make it less British.

But she told Reuters a power-sharing agreement could be reached in weeks.

Mrs Foster told the same audience she did not want to turn the event into a row, "but Northern Ireland is British".