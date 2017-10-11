Father speaks out over school bullying

Video
Father speaks out on Glengormley High School bullying
A Newtownabbey father has posted footage of his 12-year-old son being hit in a school playground on social media.
Craig McCombe told the BBC he had taken the action as Glengormley High School had failed to deal adequately with allegations that his son had been bullied.
BBC News NI has contacted the Education Authority to get a statement from the school, but has so far received no response.
