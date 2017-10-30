Baby seal rescued from N Ireland rocks

Video

A baby seal has been rescued from an outcrop of rocks off Bangor in Northern Ireland.

The Belfast Lough tide was out, making the snow-white seal easy to spot against the granite rocks of the seafront.

The coastguard kept watch until a member of staff from Exploris Aquarium in Portaferry arrived to care for the pup, which is thought to be about two weeks old.

Brendan Moreland said the seal has a suspected injured hip, damaged flipper as well as an eye infection.

“During Storm Ophelia the Ards Peninsula was hit really bad, we had eight rescues alone on the day after the storm," he said.

“We’ve 16 or 17 pups [at Exploris] at the minute."