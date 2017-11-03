Video

Archive television footage, thought to have been lost, is to be shown in a special screening at the Queens Film Theatre in Belfast.

Missing Believed Wiped is a campaign "devoted to tracking down and screening material missing" from the television archives.

The programme, which has content dating back to 1962 is coming to Northern Ireland on 4 November.

One piece of footage being shown is a newly-found episode of Z Cars from 1962, featuring Belfast actor James Ellis.

Credit: Z Cars / BBC