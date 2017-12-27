Praise after Portstewart fire rescue effort

Video

Residents are expected to return to a sheltered accommodation complex in County Londonderry later on Wednesday after a fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in Portstewart on Tuesday night.

One wing of the fold on the Mill Road was affected. A man who was rescued is in a stable condition in hospital. About 30 residents were evacuated.

Cameron Watt, chief executive of Alpha Housing which runs the complex, said that at the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown.