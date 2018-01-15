Video

Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff has resigned saying he regrets the "deep and unnecessary hurt" caused to the families of the Kingsmills massacre victims.

He posted a video of himself in a shop with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

It was published on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmills murders, in which 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by the IRA in 1976.

Mr McElduff has said that he did not make a connection in his mind between the video and the massacre, but he accepted many people do not believe that.

The sole survivor of the atrocity, Alan Black, has welcomed the resignation.