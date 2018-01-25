Video

A neighbour has told of her shock at discovering an 83-year-old woman who is thought to have fallen from an upstairs window trying to escape intruders.

Pat Davidson was found lying injured under a window of her home in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, on Tuesday. She is critically ill in hospital.

Detectives are treating the incident as attempted murder

Cody Morrison saw a suspicious vehicle outside Mrs Davidson's house and heard cries for help.