West Belfast: Mindfulness at school
A school in West Belfast has became the first in Northern Ireland to employ an occupational therapist to help pupils and staff deal with mental heath issues.
In this video Catherine Wells leads the children in St Louises Comprehensive College in a morning mindfulness session before school begins.
25 Jan 2018
