Loughinisland families vow to stick together as judge stands aside
Speaking for the Loughinisland families, Emma Rogan said they respect Mr Justice McCloskey's decision to step aside.
The Sinn Féin MLA, whose father Adrian was killed in the Loughinisland massacre, said the families would "stick together".
26 Jan 2018
