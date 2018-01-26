'Unprecedented outcome' - Loughinisland solicitor

Video

A legal challenge to a Police Ombudsman's ruling of collusion in the Loughinisland killings will be reheard before a new judge.

Six Catholic men were shot dead as they watched a World Cup match in the County Down village in 1994.

The move was announced by Mr Justice McCloskey, who had previously ruled that the Police Ombudsman's finding of collusion was "unsustainable in law".

Solicitor Niall Murphy, who represents the families of the victims, said it was "not a victory" but another stage in the process.