'Without Kilroot we would not have been able to keep the lights on in NI' - Sammy Wilson
Kilroot power station in County Antrim is facing closure within months with the loss of up to 240 jobs.

A further 30 jobs are under threat at Ballylumford power station.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said the effect of the job losses at Kilroot and Ballylumford "cannot be underestimated".