Workers 'put stamp' on Bombardier tax case

Bombardier's Belfast workers 'put stamp' on US tax dispute
Workers at the Belfast factory of Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier "were not going to back down" in their fight to save their jobs, a trade union has said.
It was thought their jobs were in danger after the manufacturer faced massive tariffs on importing its C-Series jet to the United States.
But US authorities overturned the original ruling that was made after a complaint by rival company Boeing.
Parts of the plane are made in Belfast, and Susan Fitzgerald of the Unite trade union said workers in the city are "jubilant".
26 Jan 2018
