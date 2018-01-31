'I feel they have really destroyed me'

Video

The mother of a nine-year-old girl, whose death is being investigated as part of a hyponatraemia inquiry, has said that her death "destroyed me and my family".

Raychel Ferguson died in 2001 at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Hyponatraemia is a medical condition that occurs when there is a shortage of sodium in the bloodstream.

A 14-year inquiry into Raychel's death, and the deaths of four other children, is due to deliver its findings on Wednesday.