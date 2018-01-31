Judge delivers scathing report

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hyponatraemia inquiry chair delivers scathing report
Mr Justice O'Hara has delivered a scathing report following a 14-year-long inquiry into hyponatraemia-related deaths.
He also said that the evidence "from this inquiry is that doctors and managers cannot simply be relied on to do the right thing at the right time".
-
31 Jan 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-42893150/hyponatraemia-inquiry-chair-delivers-scathing-reportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window