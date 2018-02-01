'Even Homer nods'

Media player
Ó Muilleoir reiterates Kingsmill video retweet innocence
Sinn Féin's Máirtín Ó Muilleoir reiterates that he retweeted Barry McElduff's controversial tweet of a video showing him with a Kingsmill loaf on his head - on the anniversary of the 1976 Kingsmills killings - in innocence.
01 Feb 2018
