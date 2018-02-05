Gerry Kelly 'regrets' removing clamp

Video

Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly has said he regrets removing a clamp from his car and would not do it again.

The North Belfast MLA was recorded using bolt cutters to remove the clamp on Friday.

Mr Kelly said he had agreed to pay a fine to the clamping company and also for the damage to the clamp.

He said he had borrowed the bolt cutters he used from the gym he had been attending. He said as far as he was concerned the matter was now over.