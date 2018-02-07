Ian Paisley urges 'no surrender' to EU

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DUP MP Ian Paisley urges 'no surrender' to the EU
The North Antrim MP accused the EU of "bullying" Northern Ireland over airport taxes and told the government to "stand up" for UK interests.
-
07 Feb 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-42976540/dup-mp-ian-paisley-urges-no-surrender-to-the-euRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window