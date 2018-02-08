Abuse flashbacks 'stopped me going home'

Video

A victim of paedophile priest Fr Malachy Finnegan has said memories and flashbacks of the abuse he suffered stopped him from returning to Northern Ireland.

Sean Faloon, from Hilltown County Down, said the abuse began when he was 10 years old.

He said everywhere he goes close to his old home brings back bad memories, including all the "little roads" where he was abused in the priest's car.

