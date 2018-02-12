Kayden Fleck: Family pastor says parents 'numb'

Video

The pastor of a family whose five-year-old son died after falling into a river in County Antrim says his parents are "numb".

Kayden Fleck was recovered from the Braid River, Ballymena, on Saturday afternoon in a major multi-agency rescue operation.

He was airlifted to hospital in Belfast, where he later died.

Thomas Todd from Ballykeel Pentecostal Church spoke to the BBC on behalf of the family.