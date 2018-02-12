Video
Kayden Fleck: Family pastor says parents 'numb'
The pastor of a family whose five-year-old son died after falling into a river in County Antrim says his parents are "numb".
Kayden Fleck was recovered from the Braid River, Ballymena, on Saturday afternoon in a major multi-agency rescue operation.
He was airlifted to hospital in Belfast, where he later died.
Thomas Todd from Ballykeel Pentecostal Church spoke to the BBC on behalf of the family.
