A member of a paedophile hunting group in NI is to be charged with a number of criminal offences after confronting an alleged sex offender.

The man will face charges of assault, disorderly behaviour and false imprisonment.

Marianne O'Kane, an assistant director with the PPS in Northern Ireland and head of its Serious Crime Unit, told BBC News NI's home affairs correspondent Vincent Kearney that other paedophile hunters could face prosecution when it reviews their conduct in the 110 cases that have been referred to the police.