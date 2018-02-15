DUP leader could 'not recommend what was on the table'

Media player
Arlene Foster could 'not recommend what was on the table'
The DUP leader Arlene Foster has rejected Sinn Féin claims that she had approved a draft agreement between the parties to break the political deadlock.
Mrs Foster said a stand-alone Irish Language Act is not something she could agree with.
15 Feb 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
