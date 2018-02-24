Family 'devastated' by building site death

Video

The family of a 34-year-old man who died in a workplace incident in County Fermanagh are "devastated" by his death, the family's priest has said.

Barry McQuaid was injured in the incident on a building site at GAA club in Ederney on Friday. It is understood he died at the scene.

He was married with three children and lived in Dromore, County Tyrone.

Fr Patrick McEntee from St Davog's Catholic Church said Mr McQuaid was "totally devoted to his family".