Diver describes exploration of NI shipwreck

Video

We've all heard of the Girona, part of the mighty Spanish Armada, which sank off the North Coast after striking rocks near Portballintrae in 1588.

How many other shipwrecks are there in our coastal waters? Radio Ulster's Stories in Sound has been exploring this.

Listen to Richard Lafferty as he dives on the wreck of the Towry on the North Coast.

The documentary looks at how many shipwrecks there are in our coastal waters and what protection they are afforded.