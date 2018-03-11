Media player
'Alien green' dye shows science behind the tracing of water in Fermanagh
A harmless dye makes the Shruh Croppa river in County Fermanagh take on an other-worldly look.
The green dye lets hydrogeologists trace the flow so they can predict the water's effects above and below ground.
11 Mar 2018
