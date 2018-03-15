Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC School Report live bulletin from the Festival of News
Hourly bulletins from the School Report Festival of News in BBC Broadcasting House, Belfast.
-
15 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43376001/bbc-school-report-live-bulletin-from-the-festival-of-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window