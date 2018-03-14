Media player
Breaking the NI impasse requires co-operation - Varadkar
Irish PM Leo Varadkar said fresh efforts would require very close co-operation from the British and Irish governments, possibly with Dublin and London tabling their own proposals to help the parties in Northern Ireland break the stalemate.
14 Mar 2018
