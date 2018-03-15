Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NI Fire Service recruits Reggie the fire dog
Meet the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service's newest recruit - Reggie the fire dog.
The four-year-old cocker spaniel will be tasked with sniffing out accelerants potentially used in fires across Northern Ireland.
15 Mar 2018
