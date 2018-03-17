Thousands at St Patrick's Day parades in NI
Northern Ireland celebrates St Patrick's Day

Snakes, fake beards and plenty of green were the order of the day at Northern Ireland's St Patrick's Day parades.

Thousands of people attended events in towns and cities across Northern Ireland, including Enniskillen, Downpatrick, Londonderry, Belfast and Strabane.

