MLA was badly beaten by paedophile priest
Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has revealed he was beaten and asked explicit questions by paedophile priest Fr Malachy Finegan when he was a pupil at St Colman's College in Newry.

Mr Murphy said he was speaking out about his abuse to encourage other victims of the Newry-born cleric to come forward.

  • 23 Mar 2018