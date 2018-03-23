Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Belfast
Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet the public in Belfast

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle met the public in Belfast as part of a visit to Northern Ireland on Friday.

Crowds gathered as the couple enjoyed lunch at the city's historic Crown Bar.

Their trip to Northern Ireland is part of a string of engagements ahead of their wedding on 19 May.

