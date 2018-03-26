No to 'Mickey Mouse' assembly

Media player
Sinn Féin's northern leader rejects 'Mickey Mouse' assembly
Sinn Féin's northern leader Michelle O'Neill has rejected the idea of forming a shadow assembly saying she has no interest in a "Mickey Mouse" affair.
The idea of forming a shadow assembly in the absence of devolution has been put forward by the DUP.
26 Mar 2018
