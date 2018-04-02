Police attacked in Londonderry

Media player
Police attacked during republican parade in Londonderry
Police in Londonderry have been attacked during an illegal dissident republican parade in Londonderry.
About 200 people attended the Easter Rising 1916 commemoration parade in the Creggan estate on Monday.
They were led by masked men in paramilitary-style uniforms.
02 Apr 2018
