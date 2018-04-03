Video

"I've type two diabetes and I come to this class for health reasons to keep myself active - it has improved my condition immensely," says 73-year-old Dorothy Coulter

She has been a member of the WISPA (Women in Sport & Physical Activity) Wellness Class in west Belfast for two years.

Dorothy is one of a core group of around 20 who get together every Monday morning at the Shankill Leisure Centre.