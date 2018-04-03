Kielty examines legacy of peace deal

Media player
'I want to uncover the real legacy of the Good Friday Agreement'
Patrick Kielty has revealed that the IRA offered "revenge" for his father's murder by loyalist paramilitaries in 1988.
He said his family rejected the offer "in no uncertain terms".
The comedian is examining the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement in a BBC documentary entitled 'My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me'.
-
03 Apr 2018
