Detective's appeal over backpacker murder

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Detective's appeal over Inga Maria Hauser murder
Det Ch Supt Raymond Murray says nobody should put loyalty over the need of human decency to come forward and tell what they know about Inga Maria Hauser's murder.
Ms Hauser, who was 18 and from Germany, went missing after arriving in Larne by ferry in 1988.
Her body was found in a forest two weeks later.
-
06 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43673411/detective-s-appeal-over-inga-maria-hauser-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window