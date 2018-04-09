Video
Loyalists 'reject and repudiate' criminality
Northern Ireland's three loyalist paramilitary organisations have said they fully support the rule of law and suggested any members involved in crime will be expelled.
The Ulster Defence Association, Ulster Volunteer Force and Red Hand Commando issued a joint statement.
It is their first joint statement since the loyalist ceasefire in 1994.
The statement was read out by former Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and All-Ireland Primate, Alan Harper.
