Peter Robinson: 'I was right to oppose the Belfast Agreement'
Peter Robinson says he was right to oppose the Good Friday Agreement and voters have validated that decision since 1998.
The former NI First Minister and DUP leader was speaking on the 20th anniversary of the agreement.
10 Apr 2018
