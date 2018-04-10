Media player
Gerry Adams describes how he knew the 1998 peace agreement would be accepted
Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams describes the days after the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and how he knew it would be embraced by the majority of people.
10 Apr 2018
