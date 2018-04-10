Media player
Bill Clinton describes the 'genius' of the Good Friday Agreement
Former US President Bill Clinton says the Good Friday Agreement was a work of "surpassing genius."
He was speaking in Belfast on the 20th anniversary of the 1998 peace deal.
10 Apr 2018
