'I've been thinking and talking about it since I was young'
After 67 years of driving, an 82-year-old grandmother from Kilkeel in County Down has fulfilled a life-long ambition to drive a bus.
Rose Crawford was a natural on the Translink Goldliner, taking corners like a professional and enjoying every minute.
Rose's daughter Ann organised the lesson after becoming aware of Translink's 'Have a Go' scheme, which aims to encourage more women to become bus drivers.
12 Apr 2018
