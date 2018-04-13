All aboard the granny express...
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

All aboard the Granny Express

You're never too old a fulfil a lifelong dream - just ask Northern Ireland's newest bus driver, 82-year-old Rose Crawford.

"I've been thinking and talking about it since I was young," she told BBC News NI after getting behind the wheel of a double-decker thanks Translink's new "Have a Go" scheme.

  • 13 Apr 2018