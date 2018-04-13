Media player
All aboard the Granny Express
You're never too old a fulfil a lifelong dream - just ask Northern Ireland's newest bus driver, 82-year-old Rose Crawford.
"I've been thinking and talking about it since I was young," she told BBC News NI after getting behind the wheel of a double-decker thanks Translink's new "Have a Go" scheme.
13 Apr 2018
