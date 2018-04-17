Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Warrenpoint Port gears up for post-Brexit vision
Warrenpoint Port has unveiled expansion plans and pledged to be "resilient" during Brexit.
About 40% of its goods traffic either comes from or goes to the Republic of Ireland.
-
17 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43802305/warrenpoint-port-gears-up-for-post-brexit-visionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window