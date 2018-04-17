Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
County Antrim cows jump for joy after winter indoors
A herd of cows in County Antrim jump for joy as they are released into a field after a long winter indoors.
The cows were brought inside last June due to particularly wet weather.
-
17 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43802862/county-antrim-cows-jump-for-joy-after-winter-indoorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window