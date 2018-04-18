Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man attacks Belfast bus lane camera car
A man and woman have been assaulted during an attack on a bus lane camera vehicle on the Falls Road, west Belfast.
Footage of the incident shows a man stamping on the roof of the car, breaking the windscreen and trying to remove its mounted camera.
The attack happened at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday in front of several bystanders.
Police have launched an investigation.
-
18 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window