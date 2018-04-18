Media player
Temperatures hit 2018 peak in Ireland
It has been the warmest day across the island of Ireland since the middle of October 2017.
A temperature of 19.6 Celsius was recorded in Phoenix Park in Dublin and 18.7 Celsius was recorded in Derrylin, County Fermanagh.
