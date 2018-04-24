Vigil organised to show victim support

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A vigil was held in Bangor to show support for victim
David Chapman organised the vigil to show the victim she had support from her community and that she should not feel isolated.
-
24 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43877477/a-vigil-was-held-in-bangor-to-show-support-for-victimRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window