Get the buzz back
Video

How to revive drowsy bees

As spring brings warmer weather, bumblebees emerge from hibernation and can appear listless or sluggish.

If you are wondering how to help a bee get its buzz back, this short guide should help.

Video courtesy of Campsie Veterinary Centre

  • 24 Apr 2018
