How to revive drowsy bees
As spring brings warmer weather, bumblebees emerge from hibernation and can appear listless or sluggish.
If you are wondering how to help a bee get its buzz back, this short guide should help.
Video courtesy of Campsie Veterinary Centre
24 Apr 2018
