'The commitment was the same'

Unmarried mother says commitment to partner 'was the same'
An unmarried mother from Northern Ireland who is fighting for access to a widowed parent's allowance has said the commitment to her partner "was the same" as if they had been married.
Siobhan McLaughlin lived with her partner John Adams for 23 years and they had four children together but the couple were never married.
Mr Adams died in 2014.
25 Apr 2018
