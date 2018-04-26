Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
"The menopause was so bad it floored me"
The menopause was so bad for Detective Constable Keeley Mansel that she considered leaving her job.
Instead, she helped draft a policy for the condition for Nottingham police - a policy that is also being considered by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window