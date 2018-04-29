Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maghaberry: Inmates asked to do work of prison staff
Staff shortages at Northern Ireland's high-security prison made it impossible to protect vulnerable inmates, two ex-prison officers have said.
One said staff at Maghaberry jail relied on other prisoners for help with inmates who had serious physical and mental health problems.
-
29 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43910350/maghaberry-inmates-asked-to-do-work-of-prison-staffRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window